Qingdao coach Wu hit with three-game ban

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on Thursday handed a three-game suspension to Qingdao Eagles coach Wu Qinglong for questioning and provoking referees in a recent CBA match.

In the match where Qingdao took on the Zhejiang Golden Bulls on Tuesday, "Wu Qinglong questioned and provoked match referees before he went to the recording table to continue with his questioning with disrespectful expression and smacking a court-side advertisement plate," the CBA said in a statement.

The Chinese governing body imposed a two-match suspension and a fine of RMB 20,000 (around 3,070 US Dollars). As Wu was ejected in the game after receiving two technical fouls, resulting in an automatic one-game ban, his aggregate suspension was three matches.

It means that Wu cannot be present in Qingdao's games on January 1, 3 and 8, 2021.