UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qingdao Coach Wu Hit With Three-game Ban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 10:20 AM

Qingdao coach Wu hit with three-game ban

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on Thursday handed a three-game suspension to Qingdao Eagles coach Wu Qinglong for questioning and provoking referees in a recent CBA match.

In the match where Qingdao took on the Zhejiang Golden Bulls on Tuesday, "Wu Qinglong questioned and provoked match referees before he went to the recording table to continue with his questioning with disrespectful expression and smacking a court-side advertisement plate," the CBA said in a statement.

The Chinese governing body imposed a two-match suspension and a fine of RMB 20,000 (around 3,070 US Dollars). As Wu was ejected in the game after receiving two technical fouls, resulting in an automatic one-game ban, his aggregate suspension was three matches.

It means that Wu cannot be present in Qingdao's games on January 1, 3 and 8, 2021.

Related Topics

China Fine Qingdao January Gold Coach

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 31 December 2020

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

10 hours ago

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

11 hours ago

China Warns Indian Media Against 'Playing Tibet Ca ..

9 hours ago

English virus curbs extended as Covid variant surg ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.