Quad Leaders To Meet On Sidelines Of G7: White House

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Quad leaders to meet on sidelines of G7: White House

Hiroshima, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India will hold talks on the sidelines of the G7 on Saturday, the White House said, after discussions in Sydney were canceled.

The Quad had been due to meet next week after the G7, but the plan was dropped after US President Joe Biden cut short his Asia trip because of debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.

"Tomorrow, in addition to the G7, President Biden will participate in the third in-person Quad Leaders' meeting," the White House said in a statement Friday.

