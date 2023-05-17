UrduPoint.com

Quad Summit In Australia Scrapped After Biden Cuts His Asia Trip Short

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Quad summit in Australia scrapped after Biden cuts his Asia trip short

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Australia's prime minister Albanese on Wednesday confirmed that a Quad summit has been canceled after US President Joe Biden postponed his visit to Australia.

Speaking to reporters Anthony Albanese said that the leaders of the four-nation Quad, which also includes the US, Japan, and India, expect to meet on the sideline of the G-7 meeting in Japan this weekend.

"The Quad Leaders' Meeting will not be going ahead in Sydney next week. We, though, will be having that discussion between Quad Leaders in Japan," Albanese said, according to a transcript published on the premier's official website.

"All four leaders – President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida, Prime Minister Modi and myself – will be at the G-7, held in Hiroshima on Saturday and Sunday. We are attempting to get together over that period of time, as well as I'll have a bilateral discussion with President Biden," he said.

Albanese's statement came after the White House announced that Biden is scrapping planned visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea after the G-7 summit in Japan to instead focus on talks in Washington on the nation's debt limit.

"I had a discussion with President Biden in the early hours of this morning. He expressed very much his disappointment at being unable to come to Sydney for the Quad Leaders' Meeting and address the Parliament that had been scheduled for Canberra next week," said Albanese.

However, Albanese added that he will visit the US later this year.

But he also confirmed that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will visit Australia next week.

"We are in discussions with the Quad leaders over today. We'll make further announcements about that, but Prime Minister Modi would certainly be a very welcome guest here next week," he said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Australia Washington Parliament White House Narendra Modi Visit Canberra Sydney Hiroshima Papua New Guinea Japan Sunday All

Recent Stories

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Lo ..

The Perfect Blend of Style and Functionality: A Look into vivo's Smartphone Inno ..

1 hour ago
 ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import ..

ECC approves over Rs5b for payment against import of Urea fertilizer

2 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its ..

Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its own and adjacent regions

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constitution Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.