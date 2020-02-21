UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quadruple Murderer Executed In Tennessee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 09:20 AM

Quadruple murderer executed in Tennessee

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A quadruple murderer was put to death in Tennessee on Thursday despite lawyers asking the US Supreme Court for a stay of execution.

Nicholas Sutton, 58, was found guilty of stabbing a fellow inmate to death in 1985.

At that time, Sutton was serving a life sentence for killing his grandmother, who had raised him, in 1979 when he was 18 years of age.

Sutton later led police to the bodies of two other people whom he confessed to killing.

Sutton's lawyers in January asked the state's Republican governor, Bill Lee, to grant clemency, citing expressions of support for Sutton from prison officials.

The request stressed that Sutton had intervened several times to protect prison guards and fellow inmates from violence.

In particular he was said to have saved the life of a guard during a prison riot in 1985.

Sutton's defenders said he had been a model prisoner for more than 30 years and noted that even some in the families of his victims opposed his execution. They included the daughter of the inmate he killed.

But Lee turned down the request.

Sutton's lawyers then filed a last-ditch appeal with the US Supreme Court.

Tennessee suspended executions in 2009 because of a controversy over lethal injections but reinstated them in 2018. Sutton was the seventh person executed since then and the fifth to choose the electric chair as method of execution.

Sutton's was the fourth execution this year in the United States.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Police Governor Prisoner Lawyers United States January 2018 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Fujairah Ruler opens Fujairah International Arts F ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Salem medical fitness sm ..

8 hours ago

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.