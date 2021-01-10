Quaid Public Library gateway to knowledge for twin cities citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Quaid Public Library has been providing best services to its users and arranging the literary programs under the motto of "Learn and Grow". Its helpful to develop reading and exploration skills of our young members under the same motto.

Special area of conducting research for students and individuals has been established for peaceful and quiet atmosphere. QPL was the main unit working under the administrative control of Department of Libraries, an official told APP here on Sunday. He said QPL was the local gateway to knowledge which provides a basic condition for lifelong learning, independent decision making in cultural development and social group adding he said QPL plays fundamental role for the healthy community of Islamabad. He said QPL was offering all its services free of cost and open for free and equal use by all members of the community irrespective of their age, gender, religion, language and structural level of education.

He said QPL was providing many services to its users including wi-fi for members, reader's advisory services, involvement in community planning process, Inter-library loan services and user need assessment.

He said that regular members who want to borrow books from QPL need to deposit Rs. 2000 refundable security apart from the membership fee. Government servants and senior citizens were exempted from paying the general membership fee, he added.

There is comfortable and supportive environment for staff and a corner for study and recreational activities for kids has been set aside, he added. "A library is not a luxury but one of the necessities of life," and libraries build communities, he stated.