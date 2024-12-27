Quaid’s life – A guiding force for youth

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) As we celebrated another birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday, his philosophy of life and messages especially for students are beacon of light for our youth.

The architect of Pakistan, Jinnah always stood tall among 20th-century leaders receiving accolades both from friends and rivals with world leaders and writers praising his undeterred courage and struggle for creating a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

Stanley Wolpert, a renowned US historian validly praised the Quaid in his book ‘Jinnah of Pakistan’ published in 1948 saying “few individuals significantly alter the course of history and fewer modify the world map. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three.”

Vijay Lakshmi Pundit, a prominent figure of India and Nehru’s sister remarked, “If the Muslim League had 100 Gandhis and 200 Azads and Congress had only one Jinnah, then India would have not been divided.”

Not only these two but numerous other writers and historians praised Qauid for bravely fighting the case of Muslim nationhood in India and created a separate homeland for them on August 14, 1947, within seven years of the adoption of Pakistan Resolution at Lahore on March 23, 1940.

The legendary leader had reorganized the All India Muslim League (AIML) through repeated visits to all Muslims majority provinces of British India including NWFP (now Khyber Pukhtunkhwa) to mobilize people and students.

Besides other destinations, his visits to historic Islamia College, Peshawar (ICP) in 1936, 1945 and 1948 speak highly of Quaid’s affiliation with youth and students.

"Quaid and Islamia College are inseparable. In 1945, Quaid had received a rousing welcome from Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and funds for Pakistan Movement," said Professor Younas Khan, Chairman Pakistan Studies Department, Islamia College Peshawar. “MSF also assured committed educated workers for independence movement.”

When the great Quaid came to Peshawar as first Governor General of Pakistan on April 12, 1948, he praised spirit and enthusiasm of people during independence movement especially students. “I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan.”

“Quaid advised students to develop a sound sense of discipline, character, solid academic background and devote themselves to studies for dispensing their collective responsibilities with dedication, commitment and sincerity,” Dr Younas recalled.

Dr Younas said, the Quaid’s speech to students of ICP was historic where he had stated, “you must concentrate on gaining knowledge and education.

It is your foremost responsibility. You must be aware of international events and environment. Education is a matter of life and death for our country.”

Quaid-e-Azam had always laid emphasis on education as he remarked on another occasion, “without education it is complete darkness and with education it is light. Education is a matter of life and death to our nation. The world is moving so fast that if you do not educate yourselves you will be not only completely left behind but will be finished up.”

Addressing a Punjabi-Muslim Students Federation gathering at Lahore in October 1947, the Quaid had advised them, “Pakistan is proud of its youth, particularly students who had always been on forefront in hour of trial and need. You are nation’s leaders of tomorrow and you must fully equip yourself with discipline, education and training for the arduous task lying ahead.”

Quaid-i-Azam did not see students as bookworm, rather future leaders and builders of nation. He was an avid believer of training youth through educational reforms as without proper training and skill-based modern education, it was hard to produce visionary leaders.

The First Education Conference held in November 1947 was the true depiction of Quaid’s educational vision where he had stated, “the future of our state will and must accordingly depend upon the type of education we give to our children and the way we bring them up as future citizens of Pakistan.”

Realizing importance of technical and scientific education for students to shoulder heavy responsibilities of modern age, the Quaid addressing annual convocation of Islamia College, Lahore in March 1946 had advised, “thousands’ of young men return from colleges and universities, counting on nothing but government service, clerkship and other routine jobs. I ask you to seek fresh avenues like commerce and industry, being the very foundations of a nation. Besides, scientific and technical knowledge are very essential in this age.... You should now train yourselves in this direction.”

Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the most charismatic leader and refined gentleman was known as man of principle, man of letters and man of words. He was absolutely certain of his conviction and demand for separate Muslim state.

We are honored to have a man of wisdom as our leader – a true constitutionalist who used discipline, unity, equality and faith as a tool in hand to complete his mission. His character, cherished personality and commitment to Pakistan Movement had won him due respect of a great leader across the world and it is obligatory upon us to follow his footsteps to make Pakistan prosperous, impregnable and a worth appreciation country.

