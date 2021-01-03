ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had one of the most grandiose and sober life styles among the elites of the British Indian subcontinent where his luxury cars were one of the sources of temptation and pleasure for its observers. One of Quaid's Vintage car Hudson Minousine Model 1920 was showcased at the Pakistan Monument Museum as it had a huge cultural and historical significance with its old-age grandeur and memories of our great leader. The Hudson Minousine Model 1920 was gifted to National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) by Seth Musaji Essaji's family on the occasion of Quiad's 145th birthday December 25. The vintage car was attracting many local and foreign visitors which offers glimpses of national history and heritage.The showcasing of car was helping people to learn about Pakistan's history and tradition of hospitality for foreign guests. According to an official of The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Ali Khan the 7-seater car was a right hand drive formal saloon with a horizontally split windscreen and large full-length running boards.It was powered by a straight six cylinder petrol engine which was built in-house; this was unusual at the time as many smaller firms used engines made by independent manufacturers. He said that Hudson was a highly successful automaker between 1909 and 1954; their cars were manufactured in Detroit, Michigan. Named after Joseph Lowthian Hudson, a famous entrepreneur of the city, Hudson had a number of industry `firsts` to their credit such as balanced crankshafts, and dashboard-mounted engine warning lights.

He said that the vintage car, manufactured by the Hudson Motor Car Company U.S.A was owned by the Late Seth Musaji Essaji, a prominent dignitary of Quetta, Baluchistan, and his wife Late Mrs. Daimbai Musaji Essaji. He was a renowned businessman as well as a recognized landlord of the city, besides being the co-owner of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESC) prior to nationalization. He said that the Seth Musaji had the honour of hosting the founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during visits to the city before independence.He said that originally acquired by Seth Musaji in Karachi, this car remained under the use of his family at Quetta for many years. Here it also saw service ferrying occasional dignitaries, including Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who according to the family, used it on more than one occasion.Later,it was preserved as a relic by Seth Musaji and his wife Mrs. Daimbai Musaji. He said ,"this historical car is giving an opportunity to car enthusiasts to learn about their history and culture and it is also boosting local tourism hence generating revenue and awareness about tourism attractions." He said: "These are our country's heritage on wheels and it's our job to preserve it for the younger generations to come." "It is our duty to educate children and youth about cars of yesteryear's as they formed a significant part of Pakistan's history," he added.