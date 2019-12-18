Quaison hits treble as Mainz run riot at Werder

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Robin Quaison's first half hat-trick saw dominant Mainz increase Werder Bremen's relegation fears in 5-0 thumping on Tuesday evening.

Bremen, who were hammered 6-1 at Bayern Munich on Saturday, are just three points away from the drop zone after being blown away in the opening period by a Mainz team who started the match just one place above them.

The home side were 3-0 behind after just 19 minutes, with the visitors showing a relentless energy that has escaped them for much of this campaign.

Quaison struck twice either side of an own goal from Bremen keeper Jiri Pavlenka, who was unlucky to concede after a clearance struck the woodwork and hit him on the back.

He completed his treble in the 38th minute, converting lose ball from a corner to make it 4-0 at the break.

Claudio Pizarro thought he had got one back for Bremen in the second half, however his goal -- which would have meant his 22nd consecutive Bundesliga season with at least one goal -- was ruled out for handball.

Jean-Philippe Mateta added a fifth in the 81st minute to compound Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt's woes.

In Tuesday's late games, league leaders RB Leipzig have a chance to go five clear when they travel to fellow title challengers Borussia Dortmund.