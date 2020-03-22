UrduPoint.com
Quake Damages Buildings In Croat Capital Zagreb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 09:10 PM

Quake damages buildings in Croat capital Zagreb

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :A 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook the Croatian capital of Zagreb Sunday, damaging buildings and cutting electricity in a number of neighbourhoods.

The quake struck around 06:00 am (0500 GMT), causing many residents to rush into the streets, an AFP correspondent said.

The 5.

3-magnitude temblor's epicentre was seven kilometres north of Zagreb, according to the CSEM Euro-Mediterranean seismological centre.

In old neighbourhoods of central Zagreb, building facades crumbled and many parts of the city were left without power.

A 5.0 magnitude aftershock occurred an hour later, the CSEM said.

No casualties have been reported for the time being.

The Balkans lie on major faultlines and are regularly hit by earthquakes.

