Quake Death Toll In Türkiye Soars To 912: Erdogan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Istanbul, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 912 people died in Türkiye from a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck early Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, sharply revising up earlier figures.

With at least 326 people also dying in government-controlled parts of Syria, this puts death toll of the region's most powerful tremor in nearly a century at more than 1,200.

