Quake Death Toll In Turkey Rises To 105

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Quake death toll in Turkey rises to 105

ANKARA, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The death toll from last week's powerful earthquake in Turkey's Aegean region now stands at 105, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), 144 victims are still in treatment, while 883 more have been discharged from hospitals.

A total of 1,508 aftershocks -- 44 of them with a magnitude higher than 4.0 -- have been recorded since last Friday's 6.6-magnitude quake rattled Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city and home to more than 4.3 million people, the agency said.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones, and has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past, including the 7.6 magnitude Marmara quake in 1999.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

