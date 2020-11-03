Quake death toll in Turkey rises to 107

ANKARA, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The death toll from last week's powerful earthquake in Turkey's Aegean region now stands at 107, authorities said on Tuesday.

As many as 144 victims are still under treatment, while 883 have been discharged from hospitals, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

A total of 1,528 aftershocks -- 44 of them with a magnitude higher than 4.0 -- have been recorded since the Oct. 30 6.6-magnitude quake rattled Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city and home to more than 4.3 million people, the agency said.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones, and has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past, including the 7.6-magnitude Marmara quake in 1999.