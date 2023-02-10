UrduPoint.com

Quake-hit Syria City Buries Its Dead On Farmland

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023

Jableh, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :In Syria's coastal city of Jableh, Mohammed Daya has turned his farmland into a makeshift graveyard, with cemeteries overwhelmed as more bodies are pulled from the rubble after Monday's devastating earthquake.

The 7.8-magnitude quake struck near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Syrian border, killing more than 22,000 people, including at least 3,377 in the war-torn Arab country.

"We could not help the living, but at least we should honour the dead," Daya told AFP from his farm-turned-cemetery, where dozens of people were hard at work digging graves in fields where tomatoes and peppers once grew.

The 47-year-old said he gave away most of his farmland, which he had planned to sell later for construction, so the dead could be laid to rest.

Sixteen bodies were already buried in the field and he said he was ready to give away more land if needed.

"I never expected this land would one day become a cemetery," he said, his eyes puffy and red from crying.

Relatives of those who lost their lives wrote the Names of the dead by hand on nearby cement blocks used as makeshift tombstones.

Obituaries were plastered everywhere on the walls of the city.

- 'Death has come again' - Jableh is located in mostly government-controlled Latakia, a province that is one of the war-ravaged country's worst impacted by the tremor.

The earthquake killed more than 500 people and destroyed 100 buildings in the province alone, authorities said.

But there is little hope that rescuers, who have already scoured 60 percent of affected sites in the province, will find anyone alive under the flattened buildings.

Experts say more than 90 percent of survivors are rescued within the first three days of emergency operations after an earthquake, on average.

Near the makeshift cemetery, many have been sleeping outside in the cold and toiling alongside rescuers with their bare hands, pots and pans to sift through the debris in hopes of finding their loved ones -- dead or alive.

In the neighbourhood of Rihawi, dozens of families anxiously waited for news of relatives still trapped under a crumbled structure, as bulldozers lifted concrete slabs.

