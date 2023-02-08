UrduPoint.com

Quake Imperils Cross-border Aid To Syria: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Quake imperils cross-border aid to Syria: UN

Geneva, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The sole border crossing used to shuttle life-saving aid from Turkey into conflict-ravaged Syria has seen its operations disrupted by the deadly earthquake that struck the two countries, the UN said Tuesday.

The 7.8-magnitude quake and its aftershocks struck Turkey and Syria on Monday and killed more than 5,400 people.

"The cross-border operation has itself been impacted," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters in Geneva.

A spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric, said the Bab al-Hawa crossing itself is "actually intact".

"However, the road that is leading to the crossing has been damaged, and that's temporarily disrupted our ability to fully use it," Dujarric said.

Disaster agencies said several thousand buildings were flattened across an area plagued by war, insurgency, refugee crises and a recent cholera outbreak.

Concerns have been running particularly high for how aid might reach all those in need in Syria, devastated by more than a decade of civil war.

Humanitarian aid in rebel-held areas usually arrives through Turkey via a cross-border mechanism created in 2014 by a UN Security Council resolution.

But it is contested by Damascus and its ally Moscow, who see it as a violation of Syrian sovereignty.

Under pressure from Russia and China, the number of crossing points has been reduced over time from four to one.

And now areas surrounding that one border crossing have suffered significant infrastructure damage, while the aid workers on the ground have been hit by the catastrophe.

- 'Lives are at stake' - "Every effort is being done to overcome these logistical hurdles, which are created by the earthquake," Laerke said.

"There is a window of about seven days" when survivors are generally found, Laerke said, adding that it was critical to get teams to those in immediate need as soon as possible.

"It is imperative that everybody sees it as a humanitarian crisis where lives are at stake," he said.

"Please don't politicise this. Let's get the aid out to the people who so desperately need it." He said the UN was intent on using "any and all means to get to people, and that includes the cross-border operation and the cross-line operation from inside Syria".

But Laerke said access by road was a challenge and pointed out that the quake had impacted the UN's "own staff, our own contracting partners, our truck drivers that we work with, our national staff".

"They're looking for their families in the rubble... That has had an impact on that operation in the immediate," he acknowledged.

At the same time, he said, partners that deliver aid in northwestern Syria said they were "operational and they are asking for supplies, and they are also asking for funding".

For now though, the specific Syria cross-border humanitarian fund is empty, he warned.

Related Topics

Resolution Earthquake United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Turkey China Damascus Road Geneva Same Border All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on Ma ..

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on May 16

41 minutes ago
 German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

2 hours ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

2 hours ago
 India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK ..

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kash ..

2 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry concludes visit t ..

2 hours ago
 Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided ..

Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided That Terrorists Do Not Get It

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.