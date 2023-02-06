UrduPoint.com

Quake Kills Dozens In Rebel-held Areas Of Syria: Rescue Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Quake kills dozens in rebel-held areas of Syria: rescue workers

Beirut, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Dozens of people were killed and hundreds injured in rebel-held areas of Syria after an earthquake rattled neighbouring Türkiye on Monday, rescue workers said.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck before dawn near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, about 40 kilometres from the Syrian border.

It left northwestern Syria "in a state of catastrophe" with "destruction, devastation, and collapse of buildings," the White Helmets rescue group said on Twitter.

"Hundreds of injuries, dozens of deaths, many trapped under the rubble or stranded in the winter cold," the group which operates in rebel-held parts of the war-torn country said, without providing a specific number.

A doctor at a hospital in the countryside of the northwestern province of Idlib said it had received the bodies of 30 people.

"After the earthquake which occurred today, we received 100 injured and 30 martyrs," said Doctor Majid Ibrahim of the Al-Rahma hospital.

"The situation is too bad because a lot of people are still under the debris of the buildings," he told AFP.

Earlier, a medical official said at least eight people were killed in Azaz and Al-Bab, regions of northern Syria.

In government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria, the death toll from the earthquake was at least 237, according to the health ministry.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Syria Martyrs Shaheed Twitter Doctor Idlib Gaziantep Border From

Recent Stories

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military ex ..

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military exercise continuing in UAE

7 minutes ago
 Azam and Usama join Amir, Fakhar, Wahab on HBL PSL ..

Azam and Usama join Amir, Fakhar, Wahab on HBL PSLâ€™s impact on their careers

27 minutes ago
 Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated ..

Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated to Pakistan from UAE today

1 hour ago
 Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 ..

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 dead, many trapped

2 hours ago
 China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units t ..

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.