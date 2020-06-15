UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quake Strikes East Turkey, 1 Dead

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Quake strikes east Turkey, 1 dead

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bingol province in eastern Turkey on Sunday, killing one person, officials said.

A security guard was trapped after an observation tower collapsed in the Karliova/Kaynarpinar village -- the epicentre of the quake, the governor's office said in a statement.

"Unfortunately our security guard stuck under the rubble could not be saved," it added.

Rescue teams pulled out another guard alive.

Vice President Fuat Oktay as well as interior and environment ministers travelled to the scene after the quake.

Turkey is prone to earthquakes and more than 40 people died in January after a 6.8-magnitude quake struck Elazig in eastern Turkey.

Related Topics

Earthquake Governor Turkey Died Bingol Elazig January Sunday

Recent Stories

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

1 hour ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

2 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

3 hours ago

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 43,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.