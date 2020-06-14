Quake strikes east Turkey, 3 hurt

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bingol province in eastern Turkey on Sunday, injuring three people after two observation towers collapsed, officials said.

The towers' collapse left three security guards with injuries, the local governor's office said in a statement.

The epicentre of the quake which hit at 1424 GMT was the village of Kaynarpinar, it added.

"Thank God, we have not received so far any news of deaths," governor Kadir Ekinci was quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency.

Turkey is prone to earthquakes and over 40 people died in January after a 6.8-magnitude quake struck Elazig in eastern Turkey.