UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quake Strikes East Turkey, 3 Hurt

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

Quake strikes east Turkey, 3 hurt

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Bingol province in eastern Turkey on Sunday, injuring three people after two observation towers collapsed, officials said.

The towers' collapse left three security guards with injuries, the local governor's office said in a statement.

The epicentre of the quake which hit at 1424 GMT was the village of Kaynarpinar, it added.

"Thank God, we have not received so far any news of deaths," governor Kadir Ekinci was quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency.

Turkey is prone to earthquakes and over 40 people died in January after a 6.8-magnitude quake struck Elazig in eastern Turkey.

Related Topics

Earthquake Governor Turkey Died Bingol Elazig January Sunday God

Recent Stories

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

13 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed posts an Instagram video thank ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews progress of work on AE ..

2 hours ago

India reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

SSC witnesses 30% return to the workplace

2 hours ago

World Security introduces &#039;Smart Helmet&#039; ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.