Quality of life program participates in 21st ISQOLS conference in the Netherlands

NETHERLANDS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Quality of Life Program participated in the 21st International Society for Quality-of-Life Studies (ISQOLS) Annual Conference, which runs from August 21 to 25 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Through its participation, the Quality of Life Program looks forward to exchanging expertise with regard to the concept, indicators, and measures related to the quality of life.

The Quality of Life Program held two workshops in partnership with the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat).

Representatives of local governments from nine countries as well as international academics in the field attended the workshops. Countries participating in the workshops included South Korea, Costa Rica, Cameroon, Canada, Morocco, Mexico, Lebanon, and Norway