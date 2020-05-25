UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 10:20 PM

Quarantine measures could push Silverstone races into August

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Two proposed British Grands Prix could be moved into August if it means the UK government do not insist on a 14-day quarantine period, according to Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle.

Plans for two races at the English track were thrown into turmoil when the government offered no exemption to elite sport in its plan to introduce a two-week isolation period for arrivals into the country from June 8.

F1 organisers are aiming to start the season with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 behind closed doors, followed by a second race at the Red Bull Ring a week later.

It was hoped Silverstone could then host two races in back-to-back weekends, also without spectators.

"We have got our original dates in mid-to-late July but we have got a degree of flexibility in August. I don't think it will be a problem finding dates for two races," Pringle told Sky sports.

"What we need is the green light from government and that will take time. Formula One as a championship needs that exemption.

"For Silverstone we can probably move into August with our dates but it is essential there is clarity on the quarantine situation ahead of that." Should no exemption be granted, the quarantine measures could have huge impact on the rest of the F1 season.

Seven of the 10 teams on the Formula One grid have bases in England.

European football competitions could also be significantly affected if restrictions last into August.

Pringle, though, remains confident a breakthrough will be found in the coming weeks.

"We are still liaising with government but I am encouraged that there is progress," he added.

"It will take a few weeks for the way to become clear but it definitely feels we are moving in the right direction."

