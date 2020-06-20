UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quarantined Rostov Field All-teenage Team And Lose 10-1 As Russian League Resumes

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Quarantined Rostov field all-teenage team and lose 10-1 as Russian league resumes

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Not everyone returned as the Russian league resumed on Friday and Sochi made the most of Rostov's coronavirus problems as they thrashed a team of teenagers 10-1.

Rostov, fourth in the table, had tried to get the game postponed after six players tested positive for COVID-19 and their first-team squad was quarantined.

But hosts Sochi pushed for the fixture to go ahead as they seek vital points to boost their battle against relegation.

None of the Rostov squad had played at the highest level, the oldest in the 18-man squad was just 19, there were two 16 year-olds, 12 were 17 and three 18.

"We were weaker than our opponents only in terms of our physical characteristics," said 17-year-old Roman Romanov, who gave Rostov a first-minute lead, told Match tv.

Russian international striker Aleksandr Kokorin scored a hat-trick for Sochi.

On Thursday, the Russian Football Federation offered to postpone the match until July 19, but this required the agreement of both clubs, and struggling Sochi declined.

Sochi issued a statement only hours before the 1700GMT kick-off, declaring the match on.

"Rostov and Sochi have agreed to stage the game, the 23rd round of the first division. The match is going ahead!" But a petition organised by Rostov's main sponsor urged Sochi to show "solidarity".

"Let's remind ourselves of the values this sport teaches us. A dignified fight, honest competition, respect for our adversary..." the petition signed by more than 1,000 people said.

The row clouded the league's restart after its three-month hiatus.

Grozny climbed off the bottom of the table by winning 4-2 at Krylia Sovetov, who slid into last place.

Related Topics

Football Russia Rostov Sochi Lead July TV Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

1 hour ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

2 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls for ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.