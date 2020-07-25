Quarantined Spanish club reports 12 more positive tests

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Fuenlabrada's disastrous trip to La Coruna for the final match of their Spanish second division season grew worse on Saturday when the club announced another 12 coronavirus positives.

Fuenlabrada, from Madrid, have been in quarantine in the Galician city since their match against Deportivo on July 20 was postponed just before kick off.

The game had significance at both ends of the table.

The club had flown to La Coruna despite four positive cases, who stayed behind in Madrid. Further tests before the match found another eight positives among the travelling party. On Thursday the club announced four more positives and on Saturday 12 more, taking the total to 28. The club has not said how many of those are players.

The club released a statement expressing "our deep pain and concern about the results of the latest tests." It said four of the new positives were in Madrid and eight were part of the group confined in a hotel in La Coruna.

The club said that a player hospitalised on Friday in La Coruna "as a precaution" remains "stable and with non-serious symptoms".

Before the match, Deportivo, Spanish champions in 2000, still had a chance of escaping relegation to the third tier. But results elsewhere, as all the other final round games were played, mean they cannot escape the drop.

Fuenlabrada, however, need just a draw to climb into the promotion playoffs.

The match was initially rescheduled for July 30 while no dates have been set for the playoff semi-finals.