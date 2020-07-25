UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quarantined Spanish Club Reports 12 More Positive Tests

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Quarantined Spanish club reports 12 more positive tests

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Fuenlabrada's disastrous trip to La Coruna for the final match of their Spanish second division season grew worse on Saturday when the club announced another 12 coronavirus positives.

Fuenlabrada, from Madrid, have been in quarantine in the Galician city since their match against Deportivo on July 20 was postponed just before kick off.

The game had significance at both ends of the table.

The club had flown to La Coruna despite four positive cases, who stayed behind in Madrid. Further tests before the match found another eight positives among the travelling party. On Thursday the club announced four more positives and on Saturday 12 more, taking the total to 28. The club has not said how many of those are players.

The club released a statement expressing "our deep pain and concern about the results of the latest tests." It said four of the new positives were in Madrid and eight were part of the group confined in a hotel in La Coruna.

The club said that a player hospitalised on Friday in La Coruna "as a precaution" remains "stable and with non-serious symptoms".

Before the match, Deportivo, Spanish champions in 2000, still had a chance of escaping relegation to the third tier. But results elsewhere, as all the other final round games were played, mean they cannot escape the drop.

Fuenlabrada, however, need just a draw to climb into the promotion playoffs.

The match was initially rescheduled for July 30 while no dates have been set for the playoff semi-finals.

Related Topics

Hotel Madrid July All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imam-ul-Haq is fit for batting: PCB

3 seconds ago

SEWA implements 5 strategic water lines

18 seconds ago

Gunmen kill at least 20 farmers in Sudan's Darfur: ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrests two drug peddlers, gutkaa, opium re ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 patients tally surged to 560

2 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches report on areas most prefer ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.