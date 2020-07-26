Quartararo dominates again to win Andalucia MotoGP

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Frenchman Fabio Quartararo won for the second straight week at Jerez on Sunday as he dominated the Andalucia MotoGP while bikes crashed and broke down behind him in searing heat.

In the second race of the season, Quartararo, on a satellite Yamaha, was followed home by Spaniard Maverick Vinales and Italian veteran Valentino Rossi, both on Yamaha factory bikes, as only 13 of the 21 starters finished.