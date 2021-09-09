UrduPoint.com

Quartararo Hoping To Tame His 'worst Track' At Aragon MotoGP

Thu 09th September 2021

Quartararo hoping to tame his 'worst track' at Aragon MotoGP

Alcañiz, Spain, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Moto GP championship leader Fabio Quartararo heads to a MotorLand track that has never been good to him as he seeks a victory at the Aragon GP that will move him one step closer to becoming the first Frenchman to take the crown.

The Yamaha rider already has five wins under his belt this season and now stands 65 points ahead of champion Joan Mir (Suzuki).

But Aragon is the home race for the Spanish riders, not least the six-time world champion Marc Marquez.

"Aragon is probably the worst track on the Calendar, not for the Yamaha bike but for me," said Quartararo.

"I have been fast there before -- I got pole position last year -- but I have never really been consistent.

"So this would be a great thing to fix.

I want to learn at that track and be consistent there too." With six races remaining, a decent showing by the 22-year-old, even if it does not result in victory on Sunday, would go a long way towards delivering the title.

Behind Mir lies another Frenchman Johann Zarco (Ducati-Pramac) and the Italian Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) who are 69 and 70 points respectively behind Quartararo.

Neither Zarco nor Bagnaia has won yet in MotoGP and their Ducatis usually struggle on the Spanish track with their last winning coming in 2010.

The Suzukis of Mir and his teammate Alex Rins pose a greater threat, as Rins' victory last year showed. Suzuki, though, have yet to find their stride this season and still have not won a race.

