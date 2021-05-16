UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quartararo Shrugs Off Surgery To Take French MotoGP Pole

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Quartararo shrugs off surgery to take French MotoGP pole

Le Mans, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Home favourite Fabio Quartararo made light of the tricky changeable conditions and his recent surgery to claim pole for the French MotoGP in Saturday qualifying at Le Mans.

With intermittent rain making life difficult at the Bugatti circuit Quartararo topped the time sheets from his Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales with Ducati's Jack Miller completing the front row.

Quartararo's pole grab comes just 11 days after undergoing 'arm pump' surgery following problems with his right forearm, which saw him slip to a 13th place finish last time out at Jerez.

"It's fantastic," beamed the 22-year-old who has won two of the four races so far this season.

"I'm pleased to be on pole for the second successive time here." The Frenchman had started the Spanish MotoGP last time out at the top of the standings. He surged into an early lead and seemed set for his third win in four races this season.

But muscle problems left him with no strength in his right forearm to finish down the pack and in tears.

He is placed two points off the top of the standings which are led by Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).

Both Bagnaia and the reigning world champion Joan Mir failed to make it out of Q1 and into Q2 and the battle for pole, leaving the pair well down the grid for Sunday's race.

Franco Morbidelli on Yamaha's satellite SRT bike is on the second row after posting the fourth quickest time in Q2 alongside the other home chance Johann Zarco and six-time world champion Marc Marquez.

Marquez, back this season after multiple operations on the arm he broke in the opening race of last year, led for much of qualifying before his time was bettered in the closing flying lap.

"In the rain, I feel better because it is physically less demanding," said the Spanish Honda star.

Vinales, who won the season-opener in Qatar, had one lap time deleted for exceeding track limits, and rued an inconsistent afternoon.

"I made many mistakes during the lap, and this cost us the pole position," he admitted.

Miller, the winner last time out in Spain, was hoping for a wet race Sunday.

"If it's wet tomorrow, starting in the front row is an advantage," said the Australian who currently sits in sixth place in the championship.

Seven-time elite class champion Valentino Rossi, who has endured a difficult start to the season, starts from ninth on the grid on Sunday.

Related Topics

World Qatar Honda Le Mans Lead Spain Sunday From Top Bugatti Race Allied Rental Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates Red Crescent starts first phase of COVID ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Rul ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with RAK ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Fujaira ..

4 hours ago

2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

6 hours ago

Integrated Transport Centre offers PayBy in Abu Dh ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.