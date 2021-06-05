Quartararo takes fifth straight pole in Montmelo

Montmeló, Spain, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Championship leader Fabio Quartararo claimed his fifth successive pole of the season, narrowly clocking the fastest time in qualifying Saturday for the Catalan MotoGP.

Yamaha's French rider is joined on the front row of Sunday's race in Montmelo by Australian Jack Miller's Ducati and Johann Zarco on Ducati's satellite Pramac bike.