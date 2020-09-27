Quartararo wins Catalonia MotoGP, retakes championship lead

Barcelona, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Fabio Quartararo produced a thrilling and perfect ride to claim a resounding victory at the Catalonia MotoGP on Sunday, his third of the season on the Yamaha which sends him top of the world championship standings.

Joan Mir came through to take second and is now eight points behind Frenchman Quartararo in the standings while Alex Rins completed the podium.

Pre-race championship leader Andrea Dovizioso fell on the first lap.