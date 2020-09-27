UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quartararo Wins Catalonia MotoGP, Retakes Championship Lead

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

Quartararo wins Catalonia MotoGP, retakes championship lead

Barcelona, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Fabio Quartararo produced a thrilling and perfect ride to claim a resounding victory at the Catalonia MotoGP on Sunday, his third of the season on the Yamaha which sends him top of the world championship standings.

Joan Mir came through to take second and is now eight points behind Frenchman Quartararo in the standings while Alex Rins completed the podium.

Pre-race championship leader Andrea Dovizioso fell on the first lap.

Related Topics

World Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 22 businesses, warns 2 for vio ..

6 minutes ago

ADNOC L&amp;S signs 25-year Agreement to service p ..

36 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

1 hour ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

1 hour ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

1 hour ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.