UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quebec Premier Orders Canada's First Pandemic Curfew

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Quebec premier orders Canada's first pandemic curfew

Montreal, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Quebec premier Francois Legault ordered the first pandemic curfew in Canada on Wednesday as part of new lockdown measures to slow the spread of a second wave of Covid-19.

The lockdown and 8:00 pm to 5:00 am (0100 to 1000 GMT) curfew will take effect starting Saturday in the province and last four weeks, Legault told a news conference.

"We've asked police to enforce these measures," he said, adding that those breaking the rules would face fines of up to Can$6,000 (US$4,700).

A curfew of this scale has not been ordered in Canada since the Spanish flu a century ago, according to historians.

The more than eight million residents of Quebec, the province hit hardest by the pandemic, will be affected by the measures aimed in particular at curbing private parties and other gatherings in people's homes, which have been prohibited since October.

Under the lockdown all schools, stores, gyms and cinemas will also be required to close and office workers will be asked to telework, if possible.

Schools could reopen sooner than the rest.

In doing so, the province joins Ontario -- Canada's economic engine with a population of 14 million -- in restricting people's movements and daily routines.

Ontario's month-long lockdown started on December 26, but its biggest city Toronto was shut down in November.

Quebec -- and other regions -- had been ordered locked down for nearly two months at the start of the outbreak in the spring.

Less severe restrictions in recent months, including a partial lockdown since Christmas, however, failed to contain a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

Quebec on Wednesday reported 2,641 new infections and 47 deaths due to the coronavirus. Nationwide, 7,524 new cases brought the total to date to 624,000, including 16,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Century Police Christmas Canada Toronto Ontario October November December All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU approves Moderna vaccine

8 hours ago

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

8 hours ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

8 hours ago

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick ..

8 hours ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.