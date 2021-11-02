Queen Elizabeth Calls For 'common Cause' To Tackle Climate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:40 AM
London, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Queen Elizabeth II on Monday appealed to world leaders to work together in "common cause" against climate change to "solve the most insurmountable problems".
The statement, delivered in a video message to the COP-26 conference in Glasgow came after a day of speeches from world leaders warning of the urgency of the crisis.