Queen Elizabeth calls for 'common cause' to tackle climate

London, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Queen Elizabeth II on Monday appealed to world leaders to work together in "common cause" against climate change to "solve the most insurmountable problems".

The statement, delivered in a video message to the COP-26 conference in Glasgow came after a day of speeches from world leaders warning of the urgency of the crisis.