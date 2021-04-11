UrduPoint.com
Queen Elizabeth II Feels 'huge Void' At Death Of Husband: Prince Andrew

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Queen Elizabeth II feels 'huge void' at death of husband: Prince Andrew

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Queen Elizabeth II has described feeling a "huge void in her life" following the death of her husband Prince Philip, their son Prince Andrew said on Sunday.

Andrew, the couple's second son, said following family prayers at Windsor Castle that his mother was "contemplating" her husband's passing after his death on Friday aged 99.

"We've lost almost the grandfather of the nation and I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who's feeling it probably more than everybody else," he added.

