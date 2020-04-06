UrduPoint.com
Queen Elizabeth II Says 'we Will Succeed' Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:50 AM

Queen Elizabeth II says 'we will succeed' against coronavirus

London, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Queen Elizabeth II thanked healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus, urging a united effort to overcome the crisis but vowed: "We will succeed."In a rare special televised address, the 93-year-old monarch drew on her experience in World War II, telling people forced to separate from family and friends: "We will meet again."

