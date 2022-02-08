UrduPoint.com

Queen Elizabeth II Set To Resume Duties As Gun Salutes Mark 70-year Reign

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Queen Elizabeth II set to resume duties as gun salutes mark 70-year reign

London, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Queen Elizabeth II returned to London to resume public duties on Monday following a health scare as the capital echoed to the sound of cannon shots to mark her 70 years on the throne.

At midday (1200 GMT), the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery unit fired a 41-gun salute from Green Park, near the monarch's Buckingham Palace residence in central London, beginning a year of celebrations to honour Britain's longest-serving monarch.

Another 62 shots then rang out an hour later from the Tower of London, the historic royal palace and home to the Crown Jewels three miles (five kilometres) across the city.

The ceremonies took place the day after "Accession Day", the date in 1952 when Princess Elizabeth's father king George VI died and she became queen.

"For me this is the launch of the Platinum Jubilee, this is where it all starts for all of us and as a country," said Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw, who oversees the army's ceremonial events.

"On June 2 we've got the Queen's Birthday Parade, with 1,400 troops involved in that, and on June 5 there's the pageant and the armed forces will also be involved," he added.

The Green Park salute consisted of the usual 21-gun salute with an extra 20 due to it being in a royal park. There were another 21 shots at the Tower of London event as it is in the City of London.

- Life of service - The four-day jubilee weekend will begin on Thursday June 2, although events will be held throughout the year to honour the 95-year-old queen.

Elizabeth on Sunday became the first British monarch to reign for 70 years, marking the historic date quietly at Sandringham, her estate in eastern England where her father died.

She has barely been seen in public since being laid low by a health scare in October, which required an overnight hospital stay for preliminary tests.

Stressing that the Queen is still actively working, Buckingham Palace released a photo taken at Sandringham this week showing her going through one of her famous red dispatch boxes used for government business.

She also held a reception on Saturday for locals at Sandringham, which was reportedly her largest in-person public engagement since the autumn scare.

Buckingham Palace on Monday told AFP that the Queen had returned to her Windsor Castle residence, west of London, and was resuming public duties, which it is hoped will include attending a thanksgiving service for her late husband Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on March 29.

"In addition, her majesty will be resuming her normal duties of audiences, credentials and privy council meetings, continuing to mix both virtual and in-person events," a source told the domestic Press Association.

She plans to attend a diplomatic reception on March 2 and the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

The four days of festivities in early June coincide with the anniversary of her 1953 coronation, including a military parade and music concert, street parties, a nationwide "Big Jubilee Lunch" and a "Platinum Pudding Competition".

In her message addressed to the public signed "Your servant, Elizabeth R", the Queen renewed a pledge she first gave in a broadcast on her 21st birthday "that my life will always be devoted to your service".

Related Topics

Army Music Business Died London Windsor George March June October Sunday Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Borrell Says Diversification a Priority to Avoid E ..

Borrell Says Diversification a Priority to Avoid Energy Supply Disruption From R ..

55 minutes ago
 UN on Putin-Macron Meeting: Guterres Encourages Al ..

UN on Putin-Macron Meeting: Guterres Encourages All Efforts to Deescalate Ukrain ..

55 minutes ago
 Another 45,000 Tonnes of Colombian Coal Arrive in ..

Another 45,000 Tonnes of Colombian Coal Arrive in Ukraine - Exporter

55 minutes ago
 Canada Opposition Leader Says Convoy Seeks to Over ..

Canada Opposition Leader Says Convoy Seeks to Overthrow Gov't., Calls for Urgent ..

55 minutes ago
 Gun salutes fired to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70- ..

Gun salutes fired to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign

55 minutes ago
 Chelsea pay damages to settle historical racial ab ..

Chelsea pay damages to settle historical racial abuse case

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>