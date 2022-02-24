UrduPoint.com

Queen Elizabeth II Talks To PM Despite Having Covid

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Queen Elizabeth II talks to PM despite having Covid

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday held her weekly telephone audience with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson despite having "mild" Covid symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

"Her Majesty did speak to the prime minister this evening," a spokesman said, after the 95-year-old monarch on Tuesday cancelled her planned virtual engagements because of Covid.

The queen and the prime minister have held weekly audiences by telephone for much of the pandemic and they are expected to have discussed the escalating crisis with Russia on Ukraine's border.

The head of state tested positive for the virus on Sunday, sparking renewed concerns about her health after she spent a night in hospital in October last year.

She was forced to rest on medical grounds and cancelled a series of planned engagements, including hosting world leaders at the UN climate change summit in November.

Her appearances since then have been rare, although she returned to public duties before the start of her record-breaking 70th year as monarch on February 6.

News of her illness came the day before Johnson announced all pandemic legal curbs in England would end on Thursday.

On Monday he said compulsory self-isolation for positive cases would stop on Thursday, urging a shift from government intervention to personal responsibility.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Ukraine Russia February October November Border Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

5 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

7 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

7 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

8 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

8 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>