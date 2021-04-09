UrduPoint.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Husband Prince Philip Has Died: Palace

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

London, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Queen Elizabeth II's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who was recently hospitalised and underwent a successful heart procedure, died on Friday, Buckingham Palace announced.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," it said in a statement.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

