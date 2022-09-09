UrduPoint.com

Queen Elizabeth's Death 'great Loss' For The World: Japanese PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Queen Elizabeth's death 'great loss' for the world: Japanese PM

Tokyo, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is a "great loss" for the entire world, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, expressing his "deep sorrow." "The death of the queen, who led Britain through turbulent times in the world, is a great loss not only for the British people but also the international community," he told reporters.

Kishida praised the queen's "extremely important role in world peace and stability," saying she "contributed greatly to the strengthening of Japan-UK relations".

News of her death, he added, left him "feeling deep sorrow".

"The Japanese government offers sincere condolences to the British monarchy, the British government and the British people."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2022

56 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th September 2022

1 hour ago
 Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

10 hours ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

10 hours ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

10 hours ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.