London, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Queen Elizabeth II and her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria were Britain's longest-reigning monarchs, who both came to the throne young yet remained a steady presence through eras of dramatic change.

When they were born, both Victoria and Elizabeth were thought unlikely ever to inherit the crown.

But both women embraced the role thrust upon them and became much-loved national matriarchs.

Elizabeth's duty-driven style of monarchy was directly rooted in her illustrious ancestor's example.

Elizabeth and Victoria were both "exceptionally conscientious, strong-minded women, determined to do it absolutely as correctly as they could", royalty writer Andrew Gimson told AFP.

By the end of their reigns, both were seen as the embodiment of contemporary Britain.

Elizabeth reigned for 70 years and 214 days -- the first British sovereign to celebrate a platinum jubilee.

At her state funeral on Monday, Elizabeth's coffin will be carried on the same gun carriage used for Victoria's funeral.

Victoria's reign lasted 63 years and 216 days -- a record Elizabeth overtook on September 9, 2015.

In line with the duty-first attitude, Elizabeth only briefly referenced the occasion, while opening a railway line in Scotland.

She wore a diamond-studded brooch that once belonged to Victoria, but said the landmark was "not one to which I have ever aspired".

