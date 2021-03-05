UrduPoint.com
Queen's Husband Philip Moved Back To Private Hospital To Recover

London, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Queen Elizabeth II's 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, has been moved back to a private hospital to recuperate from a heart procedure at a specialist cardiac unit, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June, was transferred from the state-run St Bartholomew's Hospital to King Edward VII's Hospital in central London on Friday morning.

"The duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days," royal officials said in a statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

