Queen's Husband Prince Philip 'slightly Improving': Camilla

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Queen's husband Prince Philip 'slightly improving': Camilla

London, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Prince Philip is improving slightly, his daughter-in-law, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, said Wednesday after he was admitted to hospital more than two weeks ago.

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, who was moved to a specialist unit for heart tests on Monday, is "slightly improving" but he "hurts at moments", she said during a visit to a vaccination centre in London.

