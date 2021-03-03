London, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Prince Philip is improving slightly, his daughter-in-law, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, said Wednesday after he was admitted to hospital more than two weeks ago.

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, who was moved to a specialist unit for heart tests on Monday, is "slightly improving" but he "hurts at moments", she said during a visit to a vaccination centre in London.