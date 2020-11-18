UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Queensland Regain Origin Crown Amid Biggest Pandemic Crowd

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Queensland regain Origin crown amid biggest pandemic crowd

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Queensland, roared on by a capacity 52,000 home crowd, held off a storming New South Wales finish to regain Australia's State of Origin rugby league crown 20-14 in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The Maroons denied the Blues' bid for a triple Origin series win with a committed effort before the largest sporting crowd in the world during the global pandemic.

New Zealand's rugby union Bledisloe Cup hosted the second largest crowd since coronavirus hit, attracting 46,000 fans in October.

Cameron Munster, who was concussed early in his side's 34-10 drubbing in Sydney last week, masterminded Queensland's Origin triumph and veteran coach Wayne Bennett's first since 2001 in his Origin return.

It was also Queensland's first State of Origin series victory since 2017 before NSW's wins in 2018 and last year.

Queensland's success was down to their intense commitment and pressure on the favoured NSW team with their unrelenting defence.

Queensland were up for the contest before their roaring home crowd and scored in the opening four minutes through winger Valentine Holmes.

NSW hit back five minutes later when Nathan Cleary's high kick was spilled by debutant fullback Corey Allan with James Tedesco on the spot to ground the ball for the try.

But NSW's hopes were rocked midway through the opening half when skipper Tedesco was knocked out by an accidental knee in a tackle by burly prop Josh Papalii and he was led groggily from the field and ruled out of the game with concussion.

Coach Brad Fittler was forced to use interchange forward Isaah Yeo in the centres and switch Clint Gutherson to Tedesco's fullback spot.

Queensland applied the pressure on the NSW defence with the Blues having little possession and territory against the relentless Maroons.

The breakthrough came three minutes before half-time when Cameron Munster conjured a try for winger Eldrick Lee with a clever kick to open space.

Valentine Holmes' conversion gave the home side a deserved 12-6 lead at the break.

Harry Grant capped a magnificent Origin debut with his try midway through the second half to stretch Queensland's lead to 20-6 before NSW hit back in the final 15 minutes.

Winger Daniel Tupou scored a converted try and Cleary's penalty goal inched NSW to within a converted try but they were denied by Queensland's spirited resistance despite being reduced to 12 men with fullback Allan's late sin-binning.

It meant that not since 2005 have the Blues won a decider in Brisbane, now losing the last five live games in Queensland.

Related Topics

World Australia Brisbane Sydney Lead Wales Turkish Lira October 2017 2018 From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Era of pure-bred Arabian horses witnessing current ..

11 minutes ago

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Called On Chief Of ..

24 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 890 recove ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Indep ..

26 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi’s MAKTABA launches ‘Creative Rea ..

26 minutes ago

Shadab Khan to captain Team of HBL PSL 2020

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.