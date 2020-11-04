UrduPoint.com
Queensland Upset NSW To Win Origin Opener

Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Adelaide, Australia, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Queensland, fielding eight debutants, stunned fancied New South Wales with a second-half fight-back to take first blood in the best-of-three State of Origin rugby league series in Adelaide on Wednesday.

The Maroons, coached by the legendary Wayne Bennett after a 17-year absence from Origin football, stormed back from 10-0 down at half-time to knock over the Blues 18-14.

Queensland's upset win is a great tonic for their chances of preventing NSW from winning a third consecutive series and comes as they transition from the retirement of the champion players, Johnathan Thurston, Cooper Cronk, Cameron Smith and Greg Inglis.

Seventy-year-old Bennett, who only came in late in the season when Kevin Walters was appointed the new coach of the Brisbane Broncos in the NRL, turned things around during the half-time break.

