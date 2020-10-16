UrduPoint.com
Querrey Probed After Leaving Russia Despite Positive Virus Test

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :American tennis player Sam Querrey fled Russia in a private jet despite testing positive for coronavirus and being ordered to quarantine, officials claimed Thursday.

The 33-year-old Querrey left St Petersburg with his wife Abby and nine-month-old son Ford following his removal from the ATP tournament being played in the city after an initial negative test on October 7 was followed by a positive test for him and "his family members" on October 11.

Under ATP health protocols, Querrey was told to isolate in his hotel room before plans were made for the family to move to a private apartment in the city.

However, officials claim that attempts to check on the health of Querrey, his wife and baby were thwarted.

"The sportsman never opened the door of his room - neither on October 12, justifying his refusal by the fact that his child was sleeping, nor on October 13, despite prior agreement," said a statement from the tournament organisers.

Querrey was to undergo another Covid-19 test on Thursday.

"However, instead of acting in accordance with the ATP rules and the tournament sanitary protocol, at 5.45 AM on October 13, Sam Querrey along with his family left the hotel without informing the reception - as was filmed by the hotel security cameras.

"As Querrey told the ATP representative, he flew out of Russia on a private jet. The ATP representative passed on this information to the tournament management after the doctors made a repeat abortive attempt to examine the family."The tournament said that having followed the recommended protocols, it was now up to the ATP to decide if Querrey should face a sanction.

Querrey arrived in St Petersburg having been knocked out in the first round at Roland Garros by Russia's Andrey Rublev.

