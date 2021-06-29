UrduPoint.com
Questions Mount About How Florida Building Could Have Crumbled

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Questions mount about how Florida building could have crumbled

Surfside, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Questions mounted Monday about how a residential building in the Miami area could have collapsed so quickly and violently last week, as the death toll rose to 11 with 150 still unaccounted for, and desperate families feared the worst.

Experts are looking at possible pre-existing critical flaws in the structure of the apartment tower in Surfside, near Miami Beach, which pancaked into a pile of smoking rubble in the early hours of Thursday.

Rescue teams from Florida and abroad continued to scour the debris for signs of life, in torrid heat and high humidity, but as the hours dragged on, the outlook grew increasingly grim.

"The search continues, and it will not stop until there is a resolution," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters Monday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said an 11th body had been retrieved from the rubble, and put the number of unaccounted for at 150.

"As I've continued to stress in all of these briefings, these numbers are very fluid and they will change," Levine Cava told reporters Monday evening.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Andy Alvarez told ABC that "voids within the building" had been discovered where survivors could potentially be found, though none had been in recent hours.

"We are holding up for that hope, that faith, that we are going to be able to rescue somebody," he said Monday on the network's "Good Morning America" program.

- 'Major structural damage' - Officials said investigators were at the scene to do a preliminary review to determine if a full investigation of the incident would proceed -- an outcome which Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz said seemed likely.

An October 2018 report released by city officials late Friday revealed fears of "major structural damage" in the Champlain Towers South complex, from the concrete slab under the pool deck to the columns and beams in the parking garage.

"Though some of this damage is minor, most of the concrete deterioration needs to be repaired in a timely fashion," the consultant, Frank Morabito, wrote.

Repairs had been set to begin soon in the 40-year-old building -- but did not come soon enough.

A commercial pool contractor who visited the building just 36 hours before the collapse told the Miami Herald of damage he saw in the basement-level garage, including cracking concrete and severely corroded rebar under the pool.

"There was standing water all over the parking garage," said the contractor who also provided photos and asked not to be named.

Experts who have reviewed video footage of the collapse are now looking at the idea of "progressive collapse" -- when an initial failure, perhaps in the parking garage or even below, would have snowballed into tragedy.

"It does appear to start either at or very near the bottom of the structure," Donald Dusenberry, a consulting engineer who has investigated many structural collapses, told The New York Times.

"It's not like there's a failure high and it pancaked down."

