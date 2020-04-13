UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Questions Over Nigeria Virus Measures As Lockdown Period Ends

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Questions over Nigeria virus measures as lockdown period ends

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the government has still not said whether it will extend a two-week confinement order on three states that ends Monday.

Residents in Lagos, Ogun and the capital Abuja have been confined to their homes, only allowed to leave for shopping trips, since March 31 in a measure to halt virus infections.

On Saturday Buhari in a statement urged Nigerians to stay at home and to wash their hands to help save lives, but there was no indication whether the official confinement period would be extended past Monday.

"I don't have any information on that," presidential spokesman Garba Shehu told AFP on Sunday.

"The doctors and scientists are the ones who will advise. It is not a political decision, it is a medical and scientific decision.

" Nigeria, with nearly 200 million inhabitants, is the most populous country in Africa, and has the world's largest number of people living below the extreme poverty line.

Confinement measures are extremely difficult for the majority of the population who depend on the informal economy to survive.

On Twitter, hundreds of Nigerians have urged the presidency as well as the Lagos state government to lift the restrictions so they can work and feed their families.

Nigeria had 318 reported cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with around 5,000 tests carried out, and has recorded 10 deaths.

Coronavirus has spread to 52 African countries, though its steady rise in confirmed cases lags behind the global curve for infections and deaths.

The World Health Organization has warned Africa faces a sharp evolution of pandemic and the continent appears poorly equip to manage a major health crisis.

Related Topics

Africa World Twitter Abuja Lagos Nigeria March Sunday Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

1 hour ago

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

2 hours ago

UAE blocks 1,688 websites for posting fraud, illeg ..

2 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates drive-through coronavi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.