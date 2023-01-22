UrduPoint.com

Quick Learner Korda Claims Another Upset At Australian Open

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Quick learner Korda claims another upset at Australian Open

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Giantkiller Sebastian Korda said that learning from his mistakes helped him surge into a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday at the Australian Open.

The American 29th seed came through a rollercoaster 10-point deciding tiebreak to beat 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10/7) on Rod Laver Arena.

He faces 18th-seeded Karen Khachanov next after the Russian crushed Yoshihito Nishioka 6-0, 6-0, 7-6 (7/4), incredibly winning the first 14 games before the Japanese player woke up.

Korda, whose father Petr won the title in 1998, produced one of the performances of his career to upset two-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev in the third round.

After more heroics against Poland's Hurkacz, Korda said his displays were down to learning from previous blockbuster matches he had lost, including to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"I think I'm really good at just kind of moving forward, learning from my mistakes, what I've done in the past, then using them in matches like this," he said.

"I've had a tough match with Rafa, serving for it a couple times. Match point with Djokovic. I think that really helped me, especially in the last match (in Melbourne) with Medvedev.

"Then today as well. I think all those little moments that I've gone through, kind of learning from them, staying patient, staying positive, going through the process, I think have really helped me going forward." He had to dig deep to topple Hurkacz after a slow start.

The Pole took immediate charge on a hot day to break and race through the opening set.

But Korda came alive and hauled himself back into the contest, improving his first-serve percentage while cutting down on unforced errors.

He worked a break to move 3-2 clear and held on to take the second set.

With Hurkacz on the back foot, the American kept the pressure on and raced into a 4-0 lead in set three, but lost his focus as the fourth set got under way.

The Pole won five games in a row to take the match to a decider, where they went toe-to-toe until the drama-filled tiebreak.

Defeat was a bitter pill for Hurkacz, who was aiming to become the first Polish man to reach the Melbourne Park quarter-finals.

Like Korda, Khachanov is into a maiden Australian Open quarter-final and he got there in style.

Nishioka, seeded 31, was so out of touch in the opening two sets that he won just 13 points.

In set two he managed only two points across six games in an embarrassing annihilation.

Khachanov appeared on track to become only the sixth player in Grand Slam history, and the first since 1993, to record a triple bagel win -- 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 -- before Nishioka finally won the 15th game -- to huge cheers from the crowd.

"First two sets I didn't know what was going on," said the Russian, a semi-finalist at the US Open last year.

"You're going with the score, let's say, too easy. Then Yoshi turned it around, pumped the crowd and I tried to stay focused from beginning to end." The Russian has won four career titles, all on hard courts, and was simply too good for Nishioka.

He broke the Japanese star straight away, then twice more, as Nishioka struggled with his first serve and Khachanov attacked the second.

Things did not improve for him in the next set, with Khachanov breaking twice early to go 4-0 clear, with Nishioka destroying his racquet in frustration.

The Olympic silver medallist romped through the set in just 20 minutes, but with a rare triple bagel on the cards, Nishioka finally got on the board in set three.

mp/pst

Related Topics

Russia Melbourne Man Lead Poland Rafael Nadal Sunday Silver Olympics Australian Open All From Race US Open

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

22 minutes ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

6 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

15 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.