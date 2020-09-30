UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quick Turnaround For Spurs, Rangers Host Galatasaray In Europa League

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Quick turnaround for Spurs, Rangers host Galatasaray in Europa League

Paris, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Tottenham Hotspur play their fourth of five games in 11 days when they host Maccabi Haifa of Israel in the Europa League play-offs on Thursday with coach Jose Mourinho confirming the game would come too soon for Gareth Bale to play a part.

"He cannot play tomorrow or even at the weekend, that I can confirm," said Mourinho, whose team's hectic schedule continues with a trip to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

"He is working very hard, very committed, very professional, very happy, but not yet for tomorrow or for the weekend." Bale has been struggling with a knee problem since returning to Spurs on loan from Real Madrid and has been left out of the latest Wales squad for the upcoming international fixtures.

Spurs have an extremely tight turnaround after beating Chelsea on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the English League Cup on Tuesday.

Mourinho's side have reached this stage of the Europa League by winning awkward ties away to Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Bulgaria and Shkendija in North Macedonia.

Now they are looking to join fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City in Friday's draw for the group stage.

Other notable play-off ties on Thursday include Steven Gerrard's Rangers at home to Turkish giants Galatasaray, whose squad features the likes of Radamel Falcao and Arda Turan.

"This is a huge fixture for us and it's vitally important we get through it and come out victorious," said Gerrard, whose side top the Scottish Premiership table and are aiming to reach the Europa League group stage for the third season running.

Their Glasgow rivals Celtic face a tricky test away to Bosnian champions Sarajevo, who dropped out of the Champions League in the second qualifying round like Neil Lennon's team.

Elsewhere, seven-time European champions AC Milan, these days looking to restore their continental reputation, are away at modest Portuguese side Rio Ave aiming to clinch their place in the group stage.

Automatic qualifiers for Friday's group-stage draw include Napoli, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Villarreal and Real Sociedad.

Related Topics

Loan Rangers Israel Roma Sarajevo Plovdiv Haifa Leicester Glasgow Wales Bulgaria Macedonia Manchester United Sunday From Top Real Madrid Chelsea Arsenal Premier League Coach Tottenham AC Milan

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

1 hour ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

2 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

1 minute ago

US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

1 minute ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.