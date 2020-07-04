UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Quintana Hit By Car On Training Ride In Colombia

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Quintana hit by car on training ride in Colombia

Bogota, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Colombian Tour de France hopeful Nairo Quintana was knocked down by a car in central Colombia, a local town hall said on its Twitter account on Friday.

The 30-year-old winner of two Grand Tours complained of "pain in one knee" and "scratches on an elbow", Mery Mozo, the mayor of the Motavita municipality, told Blu Radio.

The accident occurred on Thursday when "a driver performed an improper manoeuver and hit him," added the town hall.

The town hall posted pictures of Quintana sitting on a plastic chair by the side of the road, talking to the mayor and police, with his brother and Arkea-Samsic teammate Dayer alongside him seemingly unhurt.

There were no visible injuries to Quintana, who was wearing a scarf over his face in one picture, but he was wearing a brace on his left knee.

The mayor said the car tried to get away but was blocked by Quintana's entourage.

Quintana -- the winner of the Giro d'Italia in 2014 and Vuelta a Espana two years later -- was taken to his home in Boyaca, where he received medical attention.

The diminutive climber is training in the mountains in his homeland ahead of the August restart to the cycling Calendar.

Quintana was in fine form for his new team before the season was suspended in March, winning two minor French stage races and the final stage of the prestigious Paris-Nice.

He has finished on the podium three times at the Tour de France but compatriot Egan Bernal last year became the first South American to win the Grand Boucle, cycling's most prestigious race.

Related Topics

Accident Police Twitter Cycling France Driver Fine Climber Road Car Tours Colombia March August Race

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

30 minutes ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

30 minutes ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

30 minutes ago

Israel companies announce deal with UAE firm in vi ..

32 minutes ago

Governor rule cannot be overlooked in Sindh: Halee ..

32 minutes ago

Head of Libyan Parliament Says Russian Bank Accoun ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.