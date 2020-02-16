Quintana wins on Mont Ventoux to take Tour de La Provence lead

Mont Ventoux, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Colombian star Nairo Quintana won the third stage of the Tour de La Provence on Saturday on Mont Ventoux to claim the race overall lead.

The former Vuelta a Espana and Giro d'Italia winner, and two-time Tour de France runner-up, launched a lightning attack seven kilometres from the finish to leave his rivals in his wake.

He won the stage by almost a minute from Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko.

Quintana, 30, now leads Russian Aleksandr Vlasov by one minute and four seconds in the general classification.