Quintana Wins Tour Des Alpes Overall Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Quintana wins Tour des Alpes overall title

Toulon, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Colombian Nairo Quintana continued his strong start to the season by clinching overall victory on the three-day Tour des Alpes on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Arkea-Samsic rider finished safely on the third and final stage after a 136km ride to Toulon to back up his second-stage win on Saturday.

Quintana, a former Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana winner, finished 40 seconds clear overall from Frenchman Romain Bardet and Australia's Richie Porte.

He also won the Tour de la Provence earlier this month.

Home hope Julien Bernard took final-stage victory on Sunday.

