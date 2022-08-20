UrduPoint.com

Quran Khawani Held For Dr Nafis Sadik At Pakistani Consulate, Prayers Offered For Departed Soul

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Quran Khawani held for Dr Nafis Sadik at Pakistani consulate, prayers offered for departed soul

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Quran Khawani was held at the Pakistani consulate in New York for Dr. Nafis Sadik, the former Executive Director of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and the UN Secretary-General's Special Advisor for HIV/AIDS, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.

Samia Sadik, a medical doctor, recited verses from the Holy Quran and led the prayers for the departed soul after paying tributes to her contribution to women's health, rights and population policies.

Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali, who hosted the well-attended event on Friday, called Dr. Sadik, the first women to head a UN agency, a "torch-bearer for women and an iconic figure." "With the demise of Dr. Sadik, we have lost a woman leader who set the highest standard of excellence, but in her remembrance, we also resolve to follow in her visionary footsteps to work with utmost commitment the goals that she championed" she said.

Ayesha Ali said in Pakistan, a developing nation of with a population of 220 million, women have to equal partners with men in all fields of life for the country to reach it true potential.

"This, however, can only be achieved when women in leadership roles, such as Dr. Sadik, are recognized and celebrated for their achievements and appreciated for their pivotal roles in achieving this agenda," she added.

Qazi Shaukat Fareed, a former Pakistani diplomat and Iftikhar Ali, UN correspondent of Associated of Pakistan, shared their remembrances while honouring Dr. Nafis Sadik.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Doctor New York Women Sunday Event All From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through ..

Pakistan wants permanent peace with India through dialogue: PM

60 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military As ..

Biden Authorizes $775Mln in Additional Military Assistance to Ukraine - White Ho ..

11 hours ago
 ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impou ..

ITP takes action against 1,037 one-wheelers, impounds106 bikes over stunt riding ..

11 hours ago
 Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Leg ..

Twitter Bans Republican Candidate Who Wants to Legalize Violence Against FBI - R ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.