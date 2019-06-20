Qureshi, British Foreign Secretary review Pak-UK ESD

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday reaffirmed their respective country's commitment to take Pak-UK relationship forward and work for shared prosperity reinforced by the strong Pakistani Diaspora and friendship between the two nations.

In this connection, Qureshi and the British Foreign Secretary held 4th review of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD) at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Pakistan High Commission, in a statement, said the Dialogue was an institutional mechanism between the two countries to further deepen bilateral relations in the areas of trade and investment, security, education and cultural cooperation.

They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and agreed to continue building upon the cooperation within the framework of ESD to take this partnership forward.

Matters related to regional tensions, Pakistan's progress on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and climate change were also discussed during the meeting.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction convergence of interest and Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the UK's understanding and support to Pakistan in areas of Trade and Investment, Development cooperation, Security, Culture and Education.

Regarding Trade and Investment, both sides agreed to strengthen relations through enhanced bilateral trade links and investment ventures between the two countries.

For enhancing this partnership, the two countries will work together to facilitate business to business contacts, explore niche areas for investment such as tourism, infrastructure development, education and agriculture, improve the business climate and raise awareness about market opportunities in Pakistan.

Secretary Hunt announced the UK Department for International Trade's decision to double the available support for exports to Pakistan from up to £400 million to British Pound one Billion (£ 1 billion) as part of the growing cooperation in economic terms between the two countries.

About Development Cooperation, Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the productive discussions he had earlier in the day with the Secretary of State for International Development Rory Stewart and pledged to continue to build upon those interactions for poverty alleviation and capacity building.

Regarding Security, Pakistan and the UK reaffirmed their continuing cooperation in security and counter-terrorism measures in accordance with the National Action Plan.

They also agreed to enhance the capacity building and information sharing as part of their commitment to achieve greater success in the global fight against terrorism and terror financing, organized crime, money laundering and illegal migration.

Both sides pledged to move forward with an early conclusion of the extradition treaty and readmission agreement.

Regarding the Culture and Education, both sides agreed to carry forward the institutional framework of ESD in the areas of culture and education forward to build upon the people to people links and the extraordinary personal connections between the two countries.