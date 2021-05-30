Qureshi meets Ayatullah Bashir Najafi; calls for Ulema role for Muslim unity

NAJAF, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday met with renowned religious scholar Ayatullah Bashir Hussain Najafi here and urged the Ulema to play their role for creating Muslim unity and discouraging sectarianism.

During the meeting, the foreign minister, who is on three-day visit to Iraq, discussed Muslim unity as well as facilitation of Pakistani pilgrims visiting holy sites in Iraq annually.

He said Pakistan and Iraq enjoyed brotherly ties based on religious and cultural values.

He said every year, around 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims visited Iraqi cities of Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala.

He said the Pakistan's government would announce a Pilgrims Management Policy for their facilitation for which both the countries would have to play their parts in its effective implementation.

Ayatullah Bashir Hussain Najafi thanked the foreign minister for visiting him and congratulated him on success of Pakistan's diplomatic mission for peace in Palestine.

Born in 1942, Ayatullah Najafi is a Twelver Shia Marja and one of the Four Grand Ayatollahs of Najaf, Iraq. Hailing from Gujranwala, Pakistan, Ayatullah Bashir Najafi got his initial education and moved to Iraq for studies in the early 1960s.